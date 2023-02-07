Die Welt lehnt den Wilsonschen Orden ab

Walter Russell Mead ist Ravenel B. Curry III Distinguished Fellow in Strategy and Statesmanship am Hudson Institute, Global View Kolumnist beim Wall Street Journal und James Clarke Chace Professor für Außen- und Geisteswissenschaften am Bard College in New York.

Er ist außerdem Mitglied des Aspen Institute Italy und Vorstandsmitglied von Aspenia. Bevor er zu Hudson kam, war Herr Mead Fellow am Council on Foreign Relations als Henry A. Kissinger Senior Fellow for US Foreign Policy. Er hat zahlreiche Bücher verfasst, darunter das weithin anerkannte Special Providence: American Foreign Policy and How It Changed the World (Alfred A. Knopf, 2004). Mr. Meads nächstes Buch trägt den Titel The Arc of A Covenant: The United States, Israel, and the Future of the Jewish People.