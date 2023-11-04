

Die Halbfinalspiele der Iowa High School Football stehen für den UNI-Dome an

Das Halbfinale steht fest. Die Iowa High School Athletic Association hat am Freitag nach Ende des Viertelfinales die Halbfinalspiele veröffentlicht. Sehen Sie sich hier die Ergebnisse des Viertelfinales an.Video oben: KCCI fasst das Viertelfinale der Playoffs der Iowa High School Football zusammen.Runde der Playoffs der Iowa High School Football, Halbfinalspiele, SpielplanHier sehen Sie, wie der Zeitplan für die Action nächste Woche aufgeschlüsselt wird.Mittwoch, 8. NovemberACHTSPIELER10:00 Uhr – Bishop Garrigan , Algona (10-1) gegen Winfield-Mt. Union (11-0)1:00 – Gladbrook-Reinbeck (10-1) vs. Bedford (11-0)Donnerstag, 9. NovemberKLASSE A10:00 – Madrid (11-0) vs. West Hancock, Britt (10- 1)1:00 – East Buchanan, Winthrop (9-2) vs. Woodbury Central, Moville (11-0)KLASSE 4A4:00 – North Polk (9-2) vs. Lewis Central (9-2)7:00 – Bondurant-Farrar (9-2) vs. Western Dubuque (10-1)Freitag, 10. NovemberKLASSE 1A10:00 – Columbus Catholic, Waterloo (9-2) vs. Grundy Center (11-0)1:00 – MFL MarMac (10-1) vs. Underwood (10-1)KLASSE 5A4:00 – Valley, West Des Moines (6-5) vs. Southeast Polk (11-0)7:00 – Ankeny Centennial (7-4) vs . Ankeny (8-3) Samstag, 11. November KLASSE 2A 10:00 – Monticello (10-1) vs. Van Meter (11-0) 1:00 – Spirit Lake (10-1) vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (11-0)KLASSE 3A4:00 – Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City (10-1) vs. Creston (11-0)7:00 – Williamsburg (10-1) vs. Solon (10-1)

