Googles Flaggschiff-Telefone 2023 wurden im Vorfeld ausführlich durchgesickert (auch vom Unternehmen selbst), aber jetzt sind sie offiziell im Verkauf.
Auch dieses Jahr gibt es wieder zwei Mobiltelefone, wobei sowohl das Pixel 8 als auch das Pixel 8 Pro mit dem neuen Tensor G3-Chipsatz von Google ausgestattet sind. Dies bringt Leistungsverbesserungen und mehrere neue KI-Funktionen mit sich, darunter Best Take.
Sie erhalten auch größere Akkus und eine schnellere Aufladung als beim Pixel 7 und 7 Pro aus dem letzten Jahr, aber die Software ist der eigentliche Star der Show. Auf beiden Telefonen läuft ab Werk Android 14 und es wurde bestätigt, dass sie sieben Jahre lang Android- und Sicherheitsupdates erhalten.
Da beide Telefone jetzt verfügbar sind, finden Sie hier alles, was Sie über den Kauf eines solchen wissen müssen.
Wo kann man das Google Pixel 8 in den USA kaufen?
- Google – kostenlose Pixel Buds Pro oder 200 $ Rabatt auf die Pixel Watch 2
- Amazon – kostenlose Pixel Buds Pro, aber begrenzter Vorrat
- Bester Kauf
- Target – kostenlose Pixel Buds Pro
- AT&T – ab 23,34 $ pro Monat für 36 Monate
- T-Mobile – ab 29,17 $ pro Monat für 24 Monate
- Verizon – ab 22,22 $ pro Monat für 36 Monate
Wo kann man das Google Pixel 8 Pro in den USA kaufen?
- Google – kostenlose Pixel Buds Pro oder Pixel Watch 2
- Amazon – kostenlose Pixel Watch 2, aber begrenzter Vorrat
- Bester Kauf
- Target – kostenlose Pixel Watch 2
- AT&T – ab 28,89 $ pro Monat für 36 Monate
- T-Mobile – ab 41,67 $ pro Monat für 24 Monate, kostenlose Pixel Watch 2
- Verizon – ab 27,77 $ pro Monat für 36 Monate
Wo kann man das Google Pixel 8 in Großbritannien kaufen?
- Google – kostenlose Pixel Buds Pro oder 199 £ Rabatt auf die Pixel Watch 2
- Amazon – kostenlose Pixel Buds Pro
- AO – kostenlose Pixel Buds Pro
- Argos – kostenlose Pixel Buds Pro
- Currys – kostenlose Pixel Buds Pro
- John Lewis – kostenlose Pixel Buds Pro
- Sehr kostenlose Pixel Buds Pro
- EE – ab 38,32 £ pro Monat mit 30 £ Vorabzahlung, kostenlosen Pixel Buds Pro
- O2 – ab 37,59 £ pro Monat mit 30 £ Vorabzahlung, kostenlosen Pixel Buds Pro
- Vodafone – ab 29 £ pro Monat mit 29 £ im Voraus, kostenlose Pixel Buds Pro
- iD Mobile – ab 25,99 £ pro Monat mit 99 £ im Voraus, kostenlose Pixel Buds Pro
- Carphone Warehouse – ab 24,99 £ pro Monat mit 79 £ im Voraus (iD Mobile, Vodafone ebenfalls verfügbar), kostenlose Pixel Buds Pro
- Mobiles.co.uk – ab 24,99 £ pro Monat mit 79 £ im Voraus (iD Mobile, Vodafone ebenfalls verfügbar), kostenlose Pixel Buds Pro
- Uswitch – ab 24,99 £ pro Monat mit 79 £ im Voraus (iD Mobile, aber auch Vodafone, Three und O2 verfügbar), kostenlose Pixel Buds Pro
Wo kann man das Google Pixel 8 Pro in Großbritannien kaufen?
- Google – kostenlose Pixel Buds Pro oder Pixel Watch 2
- Amazon – kostenlose Pixel Buds Pro
- AO – kostenlose Pixel Watch 2
- Argos – kostenlose Pixel Watch 2
- Currys – kostenlose Pixel Watch 2
- John Lewis – kostenlose Pixel Watch 2
- Sehr kostenlose Pixel Watch 2
- EE – ab 45,65 £ pro Monat mit 30 £ im Voraus, kostenlose Pixel Watch 2
- O2 – ab 45,92 £ pro Monat mit 30 £ im Voraus, kostenlose Pixel Watch 2
- Vodafone – ab 37 £ pro Monat mit 49 £ im Voraus, kostenlose Pixel Watch 2
- iD Mobile – ab 38,99 £ pro Monat mit 99 £ im Voraus, kostenlose Pixel Watch 2
- Carphone Warehouse – ab 29,99 £ pro Monat mit 199 £ im Voraus (iD Mobile, Vodafone ebenfalls verfügbar), kostenlose Pixel Watch 2
- Mobiles.co.uk – ab 29,99 £ pro Monat mit 199 £ im Voraus (iD Mobile, Vodafone ebenfalls verfügbar), kostenlose Pixel Watch 2
- Uswitch – ab 29,99 £ pro Monat mit 199 £ im Voraus (iD Mobile, aber auch Vodafone, Three, O2 und Tesco Mobile verfügbar)
Die derzeit besten Preise für Google Pixel 8 und 8 Pro
Dieser Artikel wird regelmäßig aktualisiert, aber die Widgets unten bieten die absolut aktuellsten Preisinformationen. Zunächst das reguläre Pixel 8:
759 $
Und dann das Pixel 8 Pro:
1059 $
Wann wurden Google Pixel 8 und 8 Pro veröffentlicht?
Das Pixel 8 und 8 Pro wurden zusammen mit der Pixel Watch 2 offiziell auf der Made by Google-Veranstaltung am 4. Oktober 2023 vorgestellt.
Beide Telefone sind ab sofort im Verkauf und wurden am 12. Oktober 2023 veröffentlicht.
Wie viel kosten das Google Pixel 8 und 8 Pro?
Zum Start sind beide Telefone teurer als ihr Vorgänger. So viel müssen Sie bezahlen:
- Pixel 8 (128 GB) – 699 $/699 £
- Pixel 8 (256 GB) – 759 $/759 £
- Pixel 8 Pro (128 GB) – 999 $/999 £
- Pixel 8 Pro (256 GB) – 1.059 $/1.059 £
- Pixel 8 Pro (512 GB) – 1.179 $/1.179 £
- Pixel 8 Pro (1 TB) – 1.399 $ (nicht im Vereinigten Königreich erhältlich)
Möchten Sie mehr wissen? Lesen Sie unsere vollständigen Testberichte zum Pixel 8 und Pixel 8 Pro.
Vielleicht interessiert Sie auch unsere Zusammenfassung der besten Angebote für das iPhone 15.